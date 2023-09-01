September 1, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Covid case increase ‘not alarming’

By Tom Cleaver00
german drugstore chain dm drogerie markt presents a covid 19 rapid test in karlsruhe

The small increase in Covid-19 cases seen during the week beginning August 14 is “not alarming”, state medical services director Elisavet Constantinou said on Friday.

Constantinou, who also sits on the recently-renamed Advisory scientific committee, spoke to CyBC radio on Friday morning and said “more emphasis is given to the clinical picture of people who are ill, which is good”.

In short, this means that the increase in the number of cases has not been complimented by any increase in Covid-19-related hospitalisations.

She added that recommendations had been issued to schools in anticipation of the start of the new academic year, and that vaccinations against influenza and Covid-19 would commence in October, as recommended by the World Health OrganiZation.

