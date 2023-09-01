September 1, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cybc honours outgoing NG chief in farewell ceremony

By Sarah Ktisti024
Zervakis, CyBC, Defence Minister Giorgallas, National Guard

The island’s national broadcaster Cybc on Friday held a small ceremony in honour of the outgoing National Guard chief, Lieutenant General Demokritos Zervakis.

Defence minister Michalis Giorgallas and chairman of Cybc Giorgos Kentas were also present at the event to mark Zervakis’ long service on the island.

Kentas praised the work that the former chief of the National Guard zealously carried out for the reorganisation and upgrading of the operational capabilities of the National Guard and warmly thanked Zervakis for the excellent services he offered with dedication to the troops as well as his love for Cyprus.

In his address, Lieutenant General Zervakis thanked Cybc for the honour bestowed upon him and said that Cyprus is always in his heart.

During the modest ceremony, Kendas offered Zervakis a commemorative photo from the last filming of Cybc in Kyrenia, in March 1972, together with the 60th Anniversary Album of the 60th Anniversary of Cyprus Television.

For his part, Lieutenant General Zervakis presented the chairman of the board with the National Guard coat of arms as a token of gratitude.

Cybc journalist Petros Constantinou, who presents the long-running weekly programme about the National Guard, offered his own symbolic gift to Zervakis in the form of copies of Zervakis’ exclusive interviews to the Cybc from the programme Amynesthai Peri Patris (Defending the homeland).

For his part, Defence Minister Giorgalas, said that the National Guard has gained an everlasting friend and defender of Cyprus.

Related Posts

Couple fined €15,000 for tobacco from north

Tom Cleaver

Cypriot amateur wins international golf title

Leo Leonidou

Man sentenced to ten months jail in north for escaping Covid-19 quarantine

Tom Cleaver

Fire breaks out at Dali industrial area

Tom Cleaver

Second firefighting team dispatched to assist Greece in wildfire battle

Jonathan Shkurko

West Nile virus case detected: Health authorities increase measures

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign