September 1, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

First phase of Nicosia outer ring road set for completion by mid-2024

By Marko Ljubicic00
File photo

The initial segment of the new Nicosia outer ring road is on track to finalise its construction by the first half of 2024, according to an announcement by Minister of Transport Alexis Vafeades.

This section, spanning from the Lakatamia industrial zone to the Daali industrial zone, is part of a larger project aimed at ameliorating the traffic challenges experienced by both Nicosia’s inhabitants and visitors. With construction commencement in March 2020, the project is expected to conclude in the spring of 2024.

Minister Vafeades explained that the undertaking will unfold in three distinct phases. A particularly anticipated element is the Stavros interchange in Nicosia, designed to alleviate congestion at the capital’s entrance. The tender, study, and construction for this junction are anticipated to finalise by the close of 2023.

Further developments include the initiation of construction on Alexandroupoleos Avenue in Strovolos in 2024, with an estimated duration of two years.

Another significant project, the Nicosia – Palechoriou – Agros highway, with a budget of €60 million, was initiated in May 2023 and is estimated to last for approximately three and a half years.

In a bid to tackle the existing traffic issues, a dedicated bus lane will become operational from the Strovolos industrial area interchange to the signal-controlled junction of Limassol and Athalassa Avenues (Kalispera traffic lights) starting this Monday. This lane aims to establish smoother traffic flow in Nicosia, connecting the GSP Stadium with Solomos Square, offering efficient and complimentary transportation for employees.

Minister Vafeades also disclosed ongoing efforts to implement a “door to door” system. This year, primary schools and kindergartens within the Strovolos area are set to benefit from the initiative.

