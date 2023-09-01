Team to help migrants integrate to be established

The migration crisis in Cyprus is a “serious numbers issue”, an interior ministry official said on Friday, as the government prepares to set up a special action team to help with integration.
Permanent secretary of the interior ministry Loizos Hadjivasiliou told state broadcaster CyBC the team will include members of the social welfare department, ministries of interior, commerce and labour.
“We want to send the message that Cyprus is not an attractive destination. It is not worth undertaking such a dangerous journey to put their life at risk,” he said.
Beyond trying to deter migrants from arriving to Cyprus, Hadjivasiliou explained the team will be tasked to find measures “that deter ghettoisation and big groups accumulating in specific areas.”
The government also wants to ensure migrants have better opportunities to enter the job market as that carries a significant role in enabling integration.
“We want to ensure the smooth integration of those who have left a war and want to have a better life.”
According to Hadjivasiliou, there are other areas that have been problematic not just Chlorakas, which saw anti-migrant outbreaks of violence in the last few days, such as Nicosia’s old town.
He reiterated that the number of irregular migrants in the country is high, standing at six per cent of the population, compared to the EU average of one per cent.
Where Chlorakas is concerned, the permanent secretary specified that 220 people were rounded up from the Ayios Nicolaos apartment complex, indicating that many had fled the spot once they became aware the government was transferring people to Kofinou reception centre.
The area became a hotbed of violence earlier this week, after anti-immigrant protests turned aggressive with many foreign nationals attacked in their homes and their business windows smashed.
The incidents have left fear and frustration in the Paphos village, with feelings of bitter resentment.
Hadjivasiliou said only two people registered in the notorious complex were illegal and 10 had protected status but had not submitted an asylum application, which they have since been given the opportunity to do.