Education ministry to focus on modernisation

A more modern approach to education, the installation of air conditioners in classrooms, Greek language courses for non-speakers and reducing school violence were among the main issues discussed by lawmakers and the island’s education minister on Friday ahead of the start of the new school year.

Education Minister Athena Michaelidou on Friday attended an extraordinary meeting of the House education committee to brief lawmakers on various school-related issues.

“Let me say that the goal of this year is the modernisation of state schools, the step-by-step transition to the student-centred education system that we all aspire to, in which our students can create, cultivate their abilities and skills, so that they can be active citizens in society,” the Minister told journalists at the end of the session.

She said significant preparatory work has been done ahead of the start of the school year, such as the supply and distribution of books, building issues, issues related to staffing, and the new programmes the government is introducing this year. Michaelidou added that they can deal with unforeseen circumstances.

In response to a question on issues raised by the president of Oelmek regarding contract teachers and headteachers seconded in the ministry, Michaelidou pointed out that headteachers will no longer be seconded.

“With regard to secondments in the ministry, it is a very important issue for us, and it is a limited number this year, and it is decreasing year by year. You realise that it is very difficult to adjust the issue from one year to the next, but the decision made is this, not to have headteachers in secondment positions, and as a result, schools are deprived of these people. We want them to be in the schools so that the work of the management team can be done better,” Michaelidou said.

She added the issue of staffing is also of concern and said that the ministry is consulting with their partners to reduce the number of contract teachers and increase the number of permanent positions.

Meanwhile, regarding problems concerning the learning of the Greek language by students, Michaelidou said that as a solution all students of an immigrant background will be assessed on Greek proficiency levels.

Commenting on the events in Chlorakas, where rioting between Greek Cypriots and migrants took place, she said: “We have our services on the alert, visiting schools now, even before the students go to develop action plans, especially for the promotion of a good climate in schools, so that we can implement our programmes and the children can benefit from them to the maximum.”

On the matter of providing air-conditioning in schools, Michaelidou said that it is a key priority in the governance programme to respect the needs of students and teachers for better classroom conditions. She added that they are trying to have the first unit installed by the end of 2023.

Commenting on special education, Michaelidou said that concrete suggestions will be at the ministry’s disposal by the end of May following dialogue with teachers and President Nikos Christodoulides.

“Here we are very realistic and clear, special education is a huge issue. Since 1999 we have legislation, which needs improvement, needs revision. We need to look very seriously at all the stages that a special education child goes through in our system, from the time he/she is diagnosed to the time he/she enters a classroom, a scheme of education, the content of education itself, the evaluation of the student, the accompanying teachers,” she added.

On school chaperones for students with special needs, she said that it is necessary to increase the numbers available, but that they have been able to provide someone for all the requests filed so far.