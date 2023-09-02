September 2, 2023

Fedor Rudin Trio playing in Paphos

To kickstart the new season at Technopolis 20, the cultural venue begins its September events calendar with the classical music concert series Technopolis 20 Classics welcoming the Fedor Rudin Trio. A unique concert is set to take place at Markideio Theatre in Paphos on September 8, bringing outstanding classical music pieces by renowned artists.

The trio returns to Paphos following a successful concert in May 2022 and is comprised of Fedor Rudin, former concertmaster of Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra and world-known violin soloist and Julia Turnovsky, price winner in reputable competitions, as well as soloist with top-class orchestras. Completing the trio is Senja Rummukainen, a cello soloist who performed with famous orchestras and prize winners in world-known competitions. Together they will perform pieces by Mozart, Schubert and Beethoven.

Commenting on this new beginning, the organisers say: “Technopolis 20 Classics continue its high-standard concerts with distinguished musicians for one more season. We are also taking this opportunity to announce that we start the 2023/2024 season having the Coral Beach Hotel as our hospitality sponsor, playing an important role in the sustainability of this project. Do not miss the opportunity to enjoy an outstanding concert by the exceptional Fedor Rudin Trio, only in Paphos!”

 

Fedor Rudin Trio

Classical music concert part of the Technopolis 20 Classics. September 8. Markideio Theatre, Paphos. 8pm. €20 and €7 for students. Tel:7000-2420

