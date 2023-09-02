September 2, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Limassol mayor condemns violence

By Staff Reporter031
shop
One of the shops targeted in the violence

Limassol mayor Nicos Nicolaidis has condemned Friday night’s racial violence in Limassol saying it was completely unacceptable that lives and properties were put at risk.

Nikolaidis, who visited the pier area where the greatest damage to properties and vehicles was recorded, said that “it is completely unacceptable for a modern city to be put under siege, to cause thousands of euros worth of damage to public and private property and to risk the loss of human lives.”

He also commented on the police’s failure to control the rampaging mobs.

“The competent agencies of the state must protect public safety and order, human lives and property in a active and effective manner, both at a preventive and repressive level,” he said.

“If effective measures are not taken, the situation will become uncontrollable with dangerous and incalculable effects on social stability. This, as a society, we must never allow.”

A new official update from the police is expected on the incidents, while the force’s response was the subject of a hurried meeting convened by police chief Stelios Papatheodorou, at the Limassol police department.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Outsourced: why nothing is made in Cyprus anymore

Alix Norman

Cyprus winter tourism to benefit from additional flights — June revenue hits €361.5 million

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

‘Police did nothing’ as migrants attacked in Limassol’s racist protest

Andria Kades

Education ministry to focus on modernisation

Sarah Ktisti

Our View: Caution needed in EuroAsia Interconnector investment

CM: Our View
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign