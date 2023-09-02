President holds emergency meeting on Limassol rampage

President Nikos Christodoulidis on Saturday spoke of disgraceful scenes during the anti-migrant protest the previous night in Limassol, stating that those proved to be responsible would bear the financial cost of the damages they caused.

“There is not much that can be said, apart from the disgraceful scenes we witnessed,” the president said in statements following a memorial service in Vavla.

Amid widespread criticism of the tardy and ineffective police response as mobs ran riot in the city, Christodoulides said he had called an emergency meeting with the police chief and officials in charge of the police operation.

The president emphasised that the violence had no relation to the handling of immigration.

“If all those involved loved or cared about our homeland, they would not engage in such actions that, first and foremost, offend our country,” he stated.

He reiterated that there were results in the last six months regarding the numbers of migrants entering Cyprus, with a reduction in arrivals, more returns than arrivals in the country, and an examination of 80 per cent more applications

“We have a specific plan and strategy,” he said. “I can say today, knowing the importance of every word I utter, that we will address the immigration issue.

“What we saw last night has nothing to do with immigration, and we should not confuse the two issues – it is a matter of public order,” he stressed.

He said the emergency meeting on Saturday would include all parties involved, plus the state’s legal service.

The objective of the meeting is “precisely to discuss what happened yesterday”.

When asked if the government will support individuals whose property was damaged, the president stated that the government will stand by them, but at the same time, he noted that there is a relevant provision in the law for those who are convicted.

“Those who are responsible and have been arrested, if and when it is proven that they are responsible, should bear the financial cost of their actions,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Limassol mayor Nicos Nicolaidis has condemned Friday night’s racial violence in Limassol saying it was completely unacceptable that lives and properties were put at risk.

Nikolaidis, who visited the pier area where the greatest damage to properties and vehicles was recorded, said that “it is completely unacceptable for a modern city to be put under siege, to cause thousands of euros worth of damage to public and private property and to risk the loss of human lives.”

He also commented on the police’s failure to control the rampaging mobs.

“The competent agencies of the state must protect public safety and order, human lives and property in a active and effective manner, both at a preventive and repressive level,” he said.

“If effective measures are not taken, the situation will become uncontrollable with dangerous and incalculable effects on social stability. This, as a society, we must never allow.”

A new official update from the police is expected on the incidents, while the force’s response was the subject of a hurried meeting convened by police chief Stelios Papatheodorou, at the Limassol police department.