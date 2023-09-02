September 2, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Thirteen arrests for Limassol violence, including protest organiser

By Kyriacos Nicolaou012
balaclava wearing protesters
Balaclava wearing protesters on Friday night

Thirteen people have been arrested in connection with the violence that occurred on Friday night in Limassol.

Amongst those arrested was the individual believed to be the organiser of the anti-migrant protest march.

Five individuals reported that they were assaulted during the rampage.

Police announced that around 19:30 on Friday, approximately 500 people gradually gathered in the parking area of GSO in Limassol, and later proceeded to toward Molos.

“During the event, 12 individuals were arrested for committing various offences. Some individuals caused malicious damage to shop windows along the waterfront, and trash bins were set on fire,” the police added.

One more individual, who is alleged to be the organiser of the event, was arrested with a court warrant. All detainees have been placed in custody.

During the incidents, five individuals reported to the police that they were attacked by unknown individuals who assaulted them.

All of them were taken to Limassol general hospital where they received first aid and were subsequently discharged.

 

 

 

 

cropped kyr nicolaou.jpg

Related Posts

Lorry overturns on highway

Staff Reporter

19-year-old killed in car crash

Kyriacos Nicolaou

President holds emergency meeting on Limassol rampage

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Get to know the architecture of old town Nicosia

Eleni Philippou

Outsourced: why nothing is made in Cyprus anymore

Alix Norman

Limassol mayor condemns violence

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign