September 4, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Dog dies after reportedly getting stuck in trap

By Jonathan Shkurko00
Police in Paphos are investigating after a dog reportedly died following being caught in an illegal trap.

According to Paphos police spokesman Michalis Nikolaou, the incident was reported by the 30-year-old woman owner of the dog to the Stroumpi police station on Sunday at 7.30pm.

In her statements to the police, she claimed the dog died because of an illegal trap.

Officers eventually gathered evidence against a 56-year-old man who is believed to have set the illegal trap, leading to the death of the dog.

An arrest warrant has been issued for him.

Nikolaou added that a post-mortem examination will be conducted on the dog.

