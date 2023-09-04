Energy cooperation main focus of three-way talks

Following three-way talks at the presidential palace, President Nikos Christodoulides, Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu and Greece’s Kyriakos Mitsotakis reaffirmed their commitment to reinforce their cooperation in energy.

“We agreed that the energy sector, and in particular, natural gas, electricity and renewable energy, is a solid foundation for cooperation in the region, based on international law including the law of the sea and the respect of all states to exercise their rights in their respective Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and continental shelf,” a joint statement said.

“In light of the growing need for energy diversification and interconnectivity, due to the geopolitical developments, we reaffirmed the common interest to advance prospects for a reliable energy corridor from the Eastern Mediterranean basin to Europe.”

Christodoulides, Netanyahu and Mitsotakis discussed the importance of further promoting projects such as the EuroAsia Interconnector, and possible future natural gas and hydrogen pipelines.

Furthermore, after the recent devastating wildfires in Greece, the three reaffirmed the mutual commitment to assist each other in responding to emergencies.

“We also underlined the value of the 3+1 format with the United States which can offer tangible deliverables in the areas of energy, economy, climate action, emergency preparedness and counterterrorism,” the statement continued.

“It was agreed to work together towards holding a ministerial 3+1 meeting later this year.”

Prime Ministers Mitsotakis and Netanyahu were also briefed by Christodoulides on the latest developments on the Cyprus problem and welcomed his initiative to include an enhanced EU role in the efforts to resume negotiations.

Finally, Christodoulides, Netanyahu and Mitsotakis agreed that the next trilateral summit be held next spring in Israel.

On Sunday, Christodoulides held a tete a tete with Netanyahu, during which he underlined the good relations with Israel.

“This is a friendship, a strategic partnership with depth and remarkable potential for further expansion that I am fully committed to,” he said.

“This commitment is anchored on the shared values and interests between Cyprus and Israel, but also on common challenges our two countries face, as well as the common goals we are determined to pursue, underpinned by our vision for regional stability and prosperity.”

Christodoulides added that the two leaders identified the next steps to take in key areas for both countries, namely energy, defence, cybersecurity, business, tourism, for which he said that the numbers of visitors to Cyprus are rising.

“You will encounter Israeli tourists wherever you go Benjamin,” the President told Netanyahu.

The two also went through the strategies the energy cooperation.

“We agreed that, particularly given Russian aggression in Ukraine and the need for energy diversification and increased interconnectivity, we should advance the numerous prospects of developing a reliable energy corridor between like minder countries linking the Eastern Mediterranean basin to Europe.

“This concerns projects such as electrical interconnections, pipelines for gas, cleaner energy sources and LNG terminals.”