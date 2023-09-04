Faneromeni ’23 festival to close with concert of traditional music

On September 14, 2023, the Faneromeni ‘23 Art Festival will successfully complete its events with the traditional music performance ‘Daughter, sister, mother, grandmother’. The theme of the performance is the musical tradition of our homeland, focusing on the important contribution of women to the preservation of tradition and toward passing it down to the next generations.
The concert is dedicated to various aspects of womanhood as expressed through Cypriot songs.
With a fresh perspective interwoven with the roots of tradition, the audience will listen to music portraying the mother who soothes and cares for her child, the daughter who falls in love, the beauty of a young woman becoming the desire of a young man, her separation from her mother after wedding, the woman who separates from her child and emigrates to a foreign land. In this way, elements of Cypriot society over the years will be highlighted via references to customs expressed in rituals linked to important events.
And so, the voice of woman, the heroine, the one who sometimes dares challenge the patriarchy, the sensitive one, the mother, the daughter, the sister, the grandmother, will be expressed in song by two women. Women will be singing for women, telling their stories, singing their pain and joy, expressing their feelings in songs that, while old, are still of great relevance in our time, because of the truth they bear through their artful lyrics and breathtaking outspokenness.
Performers:
- Konstantina Xenofontos – vocals
- Elena Xyda – vocals
- Veronika Aloneftou – santouri
- Charalambos Panteli – lute
- George Lambrou – violin
- Panagiotis Stylianidis – percussion
Concert information:
- Duration: 80′
- Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023
- Hour: 8.30pm
- Venue: Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, 86-90 Faneromenis Str., Nicosia 1011
- Info: 22-128175
- Free entrance
On the evenings of the Faneromeni ’23 Arts Festival events, the museums and exhibitions of the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation will be open until midnight.
The events will take place with observation of all necessary protection measures for the health and safety of visitors and staff, and are accessible to disabled groups.
You can find more information on the website of the Cultural Foundation: www.boccf.org
