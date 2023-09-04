September 4, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

First ladies get a tour of Nicosia’s old city

By Staff Reporter00
Πρώτη Κυρία, Σύζυγος Πρωθυπουργού
Philippa Karsera Christodoulides and the spouse of the prime minister of Greece, Mareva Mitsotaki (right)

The First Lady Philippa Karsera Christodoulides and the spouse of the prime minister of Greece, Mareva Mitsotaki, were given a guided tour of the historic neighbourhoods of Ayios Kassianos and Chrysaliniotissa in Nicosia’s old city on Monday.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Anastasiades pledges to heal divided, fractious Disy

Gina Agapiou

First day of Nicosia’s new park and ride an ‘absolute success’

Jonathan Shkurko

Man scammed out of more than €30,000

Tom Cleaver

Calls for police chief and minister to resign, fears over Monday’s demo

Andria Kades

TC girl’s killer sentenced for ‘violating military base’

Tom Cleaver

Kanari supports changes for patients sent abroad for treatment

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign