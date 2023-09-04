September 4, 2023

PIN-UP participating in SiGMA Balkan & CIS 2023 conference

PIN-UP Global is participating in the SiGMA Balkan & CIS 2023 conference, being held in Cyprus over September 4-7, 2023

International Ecosystem PIN-UP Global is taking part in the SiGMA Balkan & CIS 2023 conference, being held in Cyprus over September 4-7, 2023. The gambling business’ best representatives will be named during the event.

SiGMA Balkan & CIS 2023 Conference is dedicated to discussing gambling industry trends, sharing experiences and expanding partnerships. Twelve thousand delegates from more than 700 companies are attending the event. PIN-UP Global, a full-cycle Ecosystem with its own products and services for the gaming industry – software development, customer service, management, marketing, legal and financial support and much more – is among the participants.

Guests of SiGMA Balkan & CIS 2023 will have the opportunity to get acquainted with PIN-UP representatives near the branded stand of the Ecosystem, and communicate in dedicated networking zones or a cocktail bar. The Ecosystem is open to mutually-beneficial cooperation with representatives of companies that own various traffic volumes, game and payment providers, developers of innovative services. Those wishing to become a part of PIN-UP and develop in a professional team will be able to communicate with the Ecosystem’s HR team, find out about vacancies and use the chat-bot for contact exchange.

The conference will culminate in the SiGMA Balkan & CIS Awards ceremony, which aims to determine leaders of the gambling industry in different categories. PIN-UP is competing for the title of the best in three different categories.

Today, PIN-UP Global is represented in six countries (Cyprus, Ukraine, Poland, Kazakhstan, Armenia and Peru), has more than 2,000 employees, and operates in seven different areas: PIN-UP.TECH, PIN-UP.BUSINESS, PIN-UP.CRM, PIN-UP.TRAFFIC, PIN-UP.PLAY, PIN-UP.CARE and PIN-UP.TEAM.

