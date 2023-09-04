Three kisses at Limassol gallery

Lumière Contemporary Art Gallery will welcome artists Cornelia Bier, Inez Druminez and Karmen Kozar this month as it enters the new season with a new exhibition. The three artists are all students of one of the foremost German contemporary artists, The Painter Prince Markus Lüpertz. Their work is associated with Neo-Expressionism in emulation of the visual language used by their mentor and teacher.
“Neo-Expressionists blended figuration with abstractions,” explains the gallery, “in that they portrayed recognisable subjects, such as the human body as well as nature, but often in an abstract, rough and violently emotional way, with a preference for vivid colours.”
The Three Kisses exhibition will run at the Limassol gallery from September 15 to October 7, featuring the works of the three creatives. “Cornelia Bier approaches painting as an expression of her own life,” says the gallery. “She sees her paintings as an homage to nature with a special emphasis on the forest. She has always been attracted to the interplay of colours and nature’s inexhaustible colour palette. Vividly manifested on her canvases are the change of seasons, light and shadow, storm and silence, emergence and decay, birth and death, all of them expressions of opposite yet complementary poles.”
Multidisciplinary artist, Inez Druminez expresses her creativity through a variety of arts be it painting, sculpture, video or music. She switches between styles and subjects alternating between slower and quicker tempos as she does when she is playing the drums, from where her artistic name Druminez comes from.
Lastly, is Karmen Kozar who follows the unconscious and subliminal to create. “Pouring colours, overpainting, using glazes and impasto applications are all are part and parcel of the elements and techniques she explores in her art,” say organisers. “In her work, the abstract alludes to the depth and details of the real, and bursts of reality suggest unknown and inexplicable abstractions. Her art is about levels of exaltation and atmosphere, and just like a piece of music, it begins with the first note.”
Exhibition by 3 German artists. September 15-October 7. Lumière Contemporary Art Gallery, Limassol. Opening night: 7pm. Tel: 25-344141. www.lumiereartgallery.com