September 4, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Two arrested for stealing cat in Kyrenia

By Tom Cleaver00
bob (stolen cat)
Bob (right) and the two men who stole him (left) [Gündem Kıbrıs]

Two men, aged 22 and 21, were arrested in Kyrenia on Monday for stealing a cat.

The theft occurred at around midnight on August 31, when the cat, named Bob, was taken from the garden of the house in which he lives.

After Bob’s owner Osman Cagdan filed a complaint with the police, an investigation was launched, and the thieves were eventually tracked down on Monday.

Bob was confirmed safe and well and is now back at home.

Following the arrests, Bob’s family said “we have been searching for him morning and night for five days. Even people we have never met helped us so much. For the first time, it felt like we were one heart. I cannot thank everyone who helped us enough. We are now smiling for the first time in days and crying with happiness”.

The arrested pair are expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

