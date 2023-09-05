September 5, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusHealth

Okypy receives multiple international quality awards

By Tom Cleaver00

The state health services organisation (Okypy) has received 16 international quality assurance certificates, and says it is in the process of obtaining 14 more, it announced on Tuesday.

Among those obtained are quality assurance guarantees for the model centre for cochlear and other auditory implants of the ENT clinic, for the breast centre of the Nicosia general hospital, and for the paediatric pulmonology clinic of the Makarios hospital.

Similar certificates have also been received by Okypy’s ambulance department.

In the coming months, inspections will be carried out in the oral and maxillofacial surgery clinic, the pressure wound management department, the haemodialysis department, the peritoneal cleansing clinic, and the bloodless cardiology department of the Nicosia general hospital.

In addition, the thalassaemia clinic and the paediatric liver gastroenterology and nutrition centre at the Makarios hospital will also receive inspections.

Okypy said the certificates “are the result of the intensive and collective work done on a daily basis by [its] hospitals’ staff and amount to a guarantee of the organisation’s commitment to providing optimal health services to all”.

They also thanked their staff “for the zeal they show in the care of patients”.

Related Posts

North plans to increase PDO certified halloumi producers

Tom Cleaver

‘Racism has no place in school’

Nikolaos Prakas

72 hour search fails to find man lost at sea

Jonathan Shkurko

Traditions preserved and improved

Paul Lambis

Ministry confirms case of West Nile virus in Cyprus

Jonathan Shkurko

Government to continue boosting Cyprus’ military strength

Source: Cyprus News Agency
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign