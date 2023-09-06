September 6, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Chinese delegation to visit Limassol, strengthen bilateral ties

By Jonathan Shkurko00
a general view of limassol
File photo: General view of Limassol

A six-member delegation from the city of Guangzhou in China, is scheduled to visit Limassol from September 9 to 11.

Led by the director of the Guangzhou municipal publicity department, the delegation will meet Limassol’s Mayor Nikos Nicolaides during the visit, which will also include the signing of a memorandum of cooperation.

The Limassol municipality has officially confirmed that the memorandum signing ceremony is slated for September 11 and it will represent a signifying an important step toward fostering stronger ties between the two cities.

Moreover, a 12-member delegation of dancers, musicians, acrobats, and puppeteers will also accompany the Chinese official during their visit.

The artists will perform at the “Chinese Culture Exchange Show of Guangzhou in Cyprus” on September 10 at 7.30pm at the Patticheio Municipal Theatre.

The Limassol Folklore Society and a group of children from the local Chinese community will also participate in the performance.

“This cultural exchange event is open to the public, with free admission, providing an opportunity for residents and visitors to engage with Chinese culture,” a statement released by the Limassol municipality said.

“It will serve as a platform for cross-cultural interaction and artistic appreciation in the heart of Limassol.”

