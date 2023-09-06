September 6, 2023

Cyprus and China discuss bilateral maritime issues

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
The Deputy Minister of Shipping, Marina Hadjimanoli, and the Ambassador of China to Cyprus, Liu Yantao, engaged in discussions on bilateral maritime matters and broader global shipping issues during a formal meeting held at the Deputy Ministry’s office in Limassol.

According to a statement released on Wednesday by the Deputy Ministry of Shipping, during the meeting, Marina Hadjimanoli highlighted the historically close ties and strong bonds that connect the two countries and expressed her desire to further strengthen these relations.

She also mentioned the Maritime Agreement between the Republic of Cyprus and the government of the People’s Republic of China, signed in 1990 and effective since May 1991, expressing her interest in reactivating it.

Furthermore, Hadjimanoli emphasised the excellent cooperation between the two countries on maritime matters, particularly within international organisations.

In addition, She pointed out the outstanding relationship between Cyprus and China within the International Maritime Organisation, where constructive cooperation and support are evident.

On his part, the Chinese Ambassador confirmed the robust ties between the two sides and expressed his desire, according to the statement, for both countries to continue working together to further strengthen their relations.

Finally, the Deputy Minister thanked Liu Yantao for the constructive meeting and extended an invitation for his participation in the “Cyprus Shipping 2023” conference, scheduled to take place in Limassol from October 8 to 11, 2023.

