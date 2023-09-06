September 6, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Greece

Investigation underway in Piraeus after man thrown to his death by crew

By Source: Cyprus News Agency037
piraeus port, greece
Piraeus Port, Greece

Greece is in shock on Wednesday following the death of a 36-year-old man who was pushed by crew members while trying to board a ship that was leaving the port of Piraeus.

The incident, captured on video, happened at around 9pm on Tuesday night while the ship cast off from Piraeus to travel to Heraklion.

In the video, the ship’s crew can be seen throwing the unfortunate man off the boarding dock and falling into the sea where he tragically drowned.

A preliminary investigation into the incident by the Greek coast guard is underway while by order of the prosecutor, the two crew members who were on the boarding dock, as well as the ship’s captain and the deck officer, were arrested.

In a message through social media platform X, the Greek Minister of Shipping, Miltiades Varvitsiotis, expressed his sadness over the incident, stressing that “all the necessary actions are being taken by the Piraeus Port Authority to clarify the case and assign responsibility.”

Attica Group shipping company which operates the vessel, named Blue Horizon, said it was shocked by the tragic incident and announced that it is cooperating with all competent authorities to fully clarify what happened.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

