September 6, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Kombos condemns anti-immigrant rally in meeting with Kuwait ambassador

By Jonathan Shkurko00
Υπουργός Εξωτερικών Κωνσταντίνος Κόμπος στις Βρυξέλλες
Foreign minister Constantinos Kombos

oreign Minister Constantinos Kombos on Wednesday met Kuwait’s ambassador to Cyprus Abdullah Al-Kharafi, during which he strongly condemned the recent anti-immigrant rally Limassol.

A post published on the foreign ministry’s X account, formerly known as Twitter, said the meeting was productive and acted as a reminder of the “exceptional level of bilateral ties and the longstanding cooperation between the two nations.”

Kombos also conveyed his strong desire to pay an official visit to Kuwait in the very near future as “proof of the commitment to further enhancing diplomatic ties between Cyprus and Kuwait.”

 

