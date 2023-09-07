September 7, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Ambassador to Kuwait apologises for anti-migrant violence

By Source: Cyprus News Agency01
Ambassador to Kuwait, Michael Mavros
File photo

Cyprus’ Ambassador to Kuwait, Michael Mavros, expressed his sincere apologies to the Kuwaiti tourists and their families affected by the violent events in Limassol last week during an anti-migration rally, it emerged on Thursday.

Mavros pointed out that the Cyprus government has taken strict measures to prevent the repetition of such attacks.

According to a statement from the Embassy of Kuwait in Cyprus, Ambassador Mavros made a statement to Al-Qabas newspaper noting that Cyprus strongly condemns the unprecedented and deplorable acts of violence against migrants and visitors, which broke out on the island in recent weeks.

The ambassador, according to the statement, said that the government, all political parties and civil society as a whole condemned these unacceptable and shameful events, noting that the government is taking measures to prevent the recurrence of similar acts in the future, and many of those responsible for the violence have been arrested.

He noted that a small number of Kuwaiti tourists were victims of attacks as they happened to be near the site of the violent protests. He said that they are in good health and all wish to remain anonymous, and their wishes should be respected.

Ambassador Mavros expressed his apologies and support to the citizens of Kuwait affected by the events and assured them that Cyprus will remain an open and welcoming country and that we will continue to welcome Kuwaiti and Arab friends.

