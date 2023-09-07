September 7, 2023

‘Park & Ride’ service starts at entrance to Nicosia

The new “Park & ​​Ride” service starts officially operating on Thursday which expects to significantly contribute to the reduction of traffic congestion observed both at the entrance to Nicosia and in the city center.

The service is implemented with the cooperation of the Public Transport Company – Cyprus Public Transport (CPT) and the ministry of transport.

As CPT had announced, the new service will operate from Monday to Friday from 6:00am to 4:00pm and will transport passengers from GSP Stadium to the center of Nicosia with few and specific stops at the Kalispera traffic lightts and Limassol and Makarios Avenues.

It is estimated that during peak hours services will run every 10 to 15 minutes and at other times every half hour.

Drivers who choose the “Park & ​​Ride” service will be able to park their cars for free at the GSP stadium and also travel to and from the city center for free.

At the same time, a new bus lane was created at the entrance to Nicosia, with the aim of allowing users of the service to reach their destination more quickly and comfortably, as reported by CPT.

