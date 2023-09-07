September 7, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Today’s weather: Clear with rising temps

Thursday will be mostly clear with temperatures rising to 37C in the interior, 33C on the south and east coasts, 31C on the remaining coasts and 27C in the higher mountains. Winds will initially be variable and light, 3 Beaufort, gradually turning south- to north-westerly, light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be calm to a slightly rough. 

Overnight the weather will be mostly clear. Temperatures will drop to 23C inland, 24C on the coast and 17C in the higher mountains.

Into the weekend the weather will be mostly sunny with locally increased clouds on Saturday expected to bring isolated rain and storms, mainly in the highlands and the east.

Temperatures will gradually rise to well above the seasonal average while on Sunday it is expected to drop.

