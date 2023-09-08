September 8, 2023

Bank of Cyprus announces BoC Fintech Hackathon 4.0

The highly anticipated 4th BoC Fintech Hackathon 4.0, an annual event, is just around the corner. This year, the marathon focuses on innovative technologies in the financial sector (Fintech) and is set to take place from October 6-8, 2023, in a physical format at the IDEA Innovation Centre.

To prepare participants for the event, an informative Open Day will be conducted remotely on September 21, 2023, at 17:00, via teleconference. During the Open Day, the organising team will provide an overview of the event, its objectives, and challenges, as well as share insights and examples related to Fintech topics. You can register for the Open Day at https://bochackathon.com/openday.

Who Can Participate

BoC Fintech Hackathon 4.0 welcomes a diverse group of participants, including developers, startups, professionals, students, and anyone interested in contributing to the development of applications that promote innovative youth entrepreneurship and the growth of services and applications in the Fintech sector.

The primary goal is to create innovative solutions within the Fintech realm, up to the stage of a Minimum Viable Product (MVP), with the prospect of future development into full-fledged functional applications.

Through open banking APIs (sandbox), the SDK (Software Development Kit), and Jinius APIs, the Bank of Cyprus will provide technological support for the teams to integrate innovative features such as secure payment processing and data transaction services into their applications.

Prizes

For the standout teams, there are substantial cash prizes and other awards that will be detailed on the competition’s website:

  • 1st Prize: €5,000
  • 2nd Prize: €3,000
  • 3rd Prize: €2,000

Teams are encouraged to address the following challenges with suitable operational and technological solutions:

For Customers:

  • Financial Literacy (assisting customers in making informed financial decisions)
  • Personal Financial Assistant (opportunities, bookkeeping, notifications)
  • User-Authored Smart Contracts (using NLP, over Blockchain)

For Businesses:

  • Predictive Analytics (investment, trading, risk management)
  • Anomaly Detection (fraud detection, stress detection)
  • Decision Support (underwriting, credit scoring, KYC, compliance)
  • Process Automation (task completion, trading, reporting)

Customers and Businesses:

  • C2B/B2B Interaction Support (buying opportunities, advertising)
  • Decision Intelligence (AI, RPA, BPM/ODM)
  • VR/AR/MR and Metaverse

Participants will also have the opportunity to discuss and develop their ideas with professionals in the field.

Apply to Participate in the BoC Fintech Hackathon: https://bochackathon.com/apply

The BoC Fintech Hackathon 4.0 promises to be an exciting platform for innovators and developers to showcase their talents, foster collaboration, and contribute to the ever-evolving landscape of Fintech.

