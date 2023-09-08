Health minister urges faster upgrades at Paphos general hospital

During her visit to the hospital on Fiday, Health Minister Popi Kanari highlighted the ongoing efforts to expedite procedures aimed at upgrading the Paphos general.

Speaking to reporters, Kanari said that the reason for her visit to the hospital was to exchange views with healthcare staff about any possible issue in need of addressing.

Kanari also visited the hospital last March and confirmed that she passed all the staff’s comments and suggestions to the State Health Organisation (Okypy).

“There is still much work to be done,” she said. “I have come back to the hospital once again to make sure that the issues reported to me before have all been looked into, and to hear about any new potential problems and requests.

“We need to expedite the hospital’s upgrade. I see that progress has been somewhat sluggish, and that needs to change,” Kanari said.

She also commended the staff working at the Paphos general for “providing excellent services and having outstanding doctors and nurses”, stressing the importance of projecting a positive image.

However, she acknowledged that improvements are needed in administrative and clinic management matters, and she emphasised the need for the health ministry to collaborate with Okypy to bring about changes in policymaking to make the system more transparent and institutional.

Kanari also admitted that all hospitals in Cyprus faced tough challenges during the summer due to the increased number of visitors to the island, which leads to a higher number of patients.

“Management during the summer must be such that it can immediately handle the surge in patients due to the increased number of tourists,” she said.

Regarding planning for the upcoming summer, she stressed that it should begin now, noting that all the necessary conditions and processes should be scheduled in advance.

Furthermore, she underlined the need for the upgrade of the Paphos general’s A&E department, both in terms of facilities and of staffing.

“I believe Okypy made efforts to recruit new staff, but it was not entirely successful, as several people initially expressed their interest in working at the hospital but later withdrew.

Finally, she emphasised the hospital’s role in serving the entire region, “as many communities and villages depend on the Paphos general.”

“Some people live in remote areas. We must not forget about them,” Kanari concluded.