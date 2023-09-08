September 8, 2023

Israeli tourists to descend on Larnaca as cruise ship season continues

Nine busloads of Israeli tourists, who arrived in Cyprus aboard the Crown Iris cruise ship, will visit Larnaca on Saturday.

They are scheduled to visit Finikoudes beach and the town centre.

The Larnaca municipality says “all the necessary arrangements have been made” for the tourists’ visit by the police.

They also said they wish to “publicly thank the Louis travel company for the efforts they are making to maximise the number of tourists in the city of Larnaca and the wider region.”

The Crown Iris has been sailing between the Israeli city of Haifa and Larnaca since June and will continue to do so until October.

