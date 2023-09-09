September 9, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fire raging in Akrounda close to state forest

By Andria Kades051
Photo: CNA

A ‘dangerous fire’ was raging on Saturday in Limassol, with fire services battling the flames in the Akrounda area, close to the city’s state forest.

Five aircraft were at the scene, while firefighting efforts were made more difficult due to strong winds.

Fire services spokesman Andreas Kettis said four firefighting vehicles were at the scene, with strong forces on the ground.

Head of the forestry department Charalambos Alexandrou said the fire was a dangerous one due to the topography of the area.

He told the Cyprus News Agency the Ikaros 2 plan was in place.

