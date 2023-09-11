September 11, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusPodcast

Daily News Briefing

By Staff Reporter0234
cb11pic
President Nikos Christodoulides

In today’s episode, the large fire that broke out in the Akrounta area of Limassol was reported to be under control but suspicions remain that arson may have been at play.

Elsewhere, President Nikos Christodoulides on Sunday said he was ready to work with Disy as soon as the party deems that this is in the interest of the country – but Disy swiftly stated it will remain in opposition.

There’s also the update that moves are underway to establish Volt Cyprus, a political party which will focus on resolving the Cyprus problem, modernising the country and European integration.

All these and more in your Daily News Briefing, brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Three arrests after 13.5kg cannabis found

Iole Damaskinos

Russian consular services in north ‘long overdue’

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Overnight works to affect traffic on highway

Iole Damaskinos

Akrounta fire brought under full control

Iole Damaskinos

Street party to celebrate AHDR’s 20th anniversary

Eleni Philippou

Primary pupils return to school

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign