September 11, 2023

Transport minister considers lowering €300 traffic camera fines

By Nick Theodoulou0416
New fixed as well as mobile traffic cameras are set to be installed in Nicosia, the traffic department announced on Tuesday. Following a meeting last week two more fixed cameras and four mobile units are soon to be operational, adding to the six fixed cameras and 16 mobile ones already in place. The public will be given a week’s notification, following final inspection of the two locations where additional fixed cameras are to be installed, Director of the Traffic Department, Charis Evripidou told the daily Phile. From March 6, the two new fixed cameras will work normally at the intersection of Limassol Avenue with Armenias Street, and Griva Digeni Avenue with Prodromou. Four mobile cameras will be received at the same time, bringing their total number up to 20. According to the plan the next cameras to be installed will be at two locations in Limassol, at the intersection of Archbishop Makarios Avenue and N. Pattichi Street, and Archbishop Makarios Avenue with Agia Zoni. Two others are slated for Nicosia, on the junction of Makarios and Spyros Kyprianou Avenues and Strovolos Avenue with Machaira Street. Issues relating to timely court registration of cases where violators fail to pay have also been cleared up, Evripidou said, and a legal amendment is being promoted to Parliament to enable notification of via SMS instead of via post, as is done at the present, to solve the problem of people ignoring their fines.
File photo

Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades said on Monday that the €300 fines issued by the recently installed traffic cameras are excessive and may be lowered.

“We greatly appreciate the results achieved by the traffic cameras in reducing serious crashes, this is a fact, although I do believe an adjustment of the measures can maintain the same positive results,” he told Sigma.

“The €300 fine may mean no food for some people in a month, that is not good,” he emphasised.

His latest comments build on the foundation he set last week when he stated that some pensioners receive €600-€700 a month, meaning that almost half a person’s monthly income can be lost to passing through a red light.

Indeed, the €300 fines are also almost a third of the guaranteed minimum income of €940.

“We can have positive results without it being overly burdensome for the public,” he said.

It was reported in July that about 40,000 traffic fines – or 40 per cent of the total issued – remain unpaid.

