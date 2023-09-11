Will the Stake.com exploit have any impact on the Chainlink (LINK), Aave (AAVE), and Everlodge (ELDG) tokens?

Recently, a hacker managed to exploit vulnerabilities in the crypto gambling platform Stake.com, making off with a staggering $41M. It’s natural for investors to wonder if it will have any impact on other cryptocurrencies, including Chainlink (LINK), Aave (AAVE), and Everlodge (ELDG). Keep reading to find the answer to that question.

Chainlink (LINK): To remain stable

Chainlink (LINK) is a decentralized oracle network that provides real-world data to smart contracts on various blockchain platforms. While the Stake.com exploit is undoubtedly a concerning incident, it’s essential to note that Chainlink’s primary function is to provide reliable data feeds to smart contracts.

In this context, the Stake.com exploit will unlikely impact the Chainlink crypto directly. However, it does serve as a reminder of the importance of secure data sources and robust infrastructure in the blockchain space. Chainlink’s reputation for providing reliable data services should continue to attract projects seeking trustworthy oracles.

Therefore, experts remain bullish as they predict a Chainlink price of $9.12 within Q4 of 2023.

Potential impact on Aave (AAVE)

Aave (AAVE) is a DeFi protocol that allows users to lend, borrow, and earn interest on cryptocurrencies. While Aave operates independently of Stake.com, it belongs to the broader DeFi ecosystem, which has faced security challenges.

The Stake.com incident could indirectly impact Aave by highlighting the importance of security audits in the DeFi space. Users may become more cautious and selective when choosing DeFi platforms, favoring those with a strong security track record. However, Aave continues to dominate the market as Aave v3 loans recently surged to a new peak – $100M.

Market analysts are also confident that the Aave price will continue growing in the long run. In fact, they forecast a $84.15 price for it by December 2023.

Everlodge (ELDG): A shining presale star

Everlodge (ELDG) is a unique blockchain project focused on revolutionizing the real estate market through fractionalization and innovative solutions. While the Stake.com exploit is unrelated to real estate or fractionalization, it serves as a broader reminder of the importance of security in the blockchain industry.

For Everlodge, maintaining a robust and secure platform is crucial to gaining the trust of investors and users. Therefore, they have already obtained two audits – one by InterFi Network and one by BlockAudit. Both of them found it to be 100% secure. Additionally, the Everlodge team will lock liquidity for eight years while freezing team tokens for two.

But what is Everlodge? It will be a property marketplace that digitizes and mints luxurious properties into NFTs, which are then fractionalized. Therefore, even small-scale investors can become fractional owners of a hotel on the blockchain for prices as low as $100. Additionally, users can gain free nightly stays in these properties through the Rewards Club.

However, only ELDG native token holders can enter the Rewards Club or governance and staking rewards. Therefore, countless individuals are flooding the ELDG presale, which is now in Stage 2. One token now costs only $0.016 – a 60% hike from its starting price. But demand is so high that analysts predict a further 118% pump to $0.035 before its presale ends.

