September 12, 2023

Cyprus Mail
EntertainmentWhat's On

André Rieu’s 2023 Maastricht concert comes to Rialto

By Eleni Philippou02
andre rieu 1440x1080

For lovers of classical music and orchestral delight, André Rieu’s concerts are always a highly-anticipated event. This September, viewers in Limassol will get a taste of the Dutch violinist and conductor’s concerts with a special screening at Rialto Theatre on Sunday.

“Get ready to experience a night of enchanting music, romance and unparalleled showmanship as André Rieu’s highly anticipated 2023 Maastricht Concert, titled Love Is All Around, is set to captivate audiences at the Rialto Theatre in Limassol,” say organisers.

Renowned as the King of Waltz, the conductor is well-known for his magic-infused performances and breathtaking orchestral spectacles. His concerts are celebrated for their grandeur, emotional depth and visual elements as they typically transform squares into open-air concert halls.

The 2023 Maastricht Concert promises to be an unforgettable evening filled with musical enchantment and romantic melodies. Featuring Rieu’s renowned Johann Strauss Orchestra, a world-class choir, and a cast of exceptional soloists, this concert will transport audiences to a world where love and music reign supreme.

“Expect to be swept off your feet as André Rieu and his orchestra perform a repertoire that spans the classical to the contemporary, with a special focus on the themes of love and passion. The concert’s breathtaking visuals and spectacular stage design will create a truly immersive experience, making you feel like you’re right there in the heart of Maastricht.”

 

Love Is All Around

André Rieu’s Maastricht concert screened live. September 17. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 7pm. €15,10. www.rialto.com.cy. Tel: 7777-7745

Related Posts

Rediscovering myth, memory, and feminism

Eleni Philippou

BEONIX 2023: Journey through electronic genres with Brina Knauss, Carbon, and Paul Kalkbrenner

CM Guest Columnist

Book Review: All The Sinners Bleed by SA Cosby

CM Guest Columnist

First festival celebrating Cyprus’ microbreweries

Eleni Philippou

Coming up at Sarah’s Jazz Club

Eleni Philippou

Pirate series to binge after One Piece

Constantinos Psillides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign