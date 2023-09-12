Energy authority chairman calls for hydrogen-powered future

Chairman of the Cyprus Energy Regulatory Authority (CERA) Andreas Poullikkas has stressed the importance of urban energy transition, particularly as global city populations continue to grow, while also making the case for the increased use of hydrogen.
Poullikkas stated that this dynamic growth poses significant challenges to energy autonomy, sustainable development, and environmental protection. In addition, he noted that cities are major contributors to greenhouse gas emissions, making the shift to sustainable practices critical for reducing emissions.
Furthermore, Poullikkas highlighted the need for an energy transition in cities, promoting sustainable technologies such as renewable energy sources like solar and wind power.
The CERA chairman explained that “the energy transition in cities aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve air quality, enhance energy efficiency, develop sustainable transportation, improve waste management, and protect the urban environment”.
“The future of urban areas lies in harnessing renewable energy sources like solar and wind power,” Poullikkas said.
“Cities should invest in photovoltaic systems on buildings, create urban parks for solar and wind energy generation, develop sustainable energy networks to reduce dependence on fossil fuels, and embrace green technologies for waste management,” he added.
Additionally, Poullikkas said that “hydrogen, as a clean and renewable energy source, plays a significant role in the green energy and sustainability of tomorrow’s cities”.
He explained that hydrogen cities, meaning places where hydrogen production, storage, and usage take centre stage in energy infrastructure, represent a vital step towards a sustainable and clean future.
“The energy transition in cities not only addresses greenhouse gas emissions and climate change but also enhances cities’ resilience to natural disasters and improves the quality of life for residents,” Poullikkas said.
Poullikkas also emphasised the importance of energy efficiency and conservation in the urban energy transition, including better building insulation, energy-efficient appliances, smart energy management systems, and promoting low-emission public transportation.
“The energy transition in cities is not just about technology; it’s also about community involvement,” he said.
“Communities need to actively participate in decision-making processes and be informed about the benefits of energy transition,” he added.
Moreover, he said that collaboration, investment opportunities, and cooperation at all levels are required to shape sustainable, clean, and efficient cities.
“The energy transition also offers the opportunity to create better living conditions for urban residents, and many cities have already adopted various programs and initiatives to promote this transition for the benefit of future generations,” Poullikkas said.
Poullikkas concluded by highlighting that embracing the technologies of the hydrogen economy and enhancing energy efficiency are pivotal steps toward creating sustainable and clean cities.
These efforts, the CERA chairman explained, can lead to a better quality of life for urban residents while addressing the challenges of climate change and environmental protection.