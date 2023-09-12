First festival celebrating Cyprus’ microbreweries

Great food, great music and the very best of locally-brewed craft beer are what is expected at FOAM Festival later this month. This is the first festival for microbreweries in Cyprus and it will take place at the Nicosia Municipal Gardens on September 29 and 30. Two days of eating, drinking and beer tasting!
The festival will offer a unique opportunity to taste beers handcrafted by independent Cypriot breweries. Attendees will get to enjoy beers from eight different local producers. It will be the first time all the micro beers of Cyprus can be sampled in one location.
“FOAM is an event not to be missed,” say organisers. “It aims to bring the community together, showing the magic of craft beers to those who may not already know it, introducing new beer flavours, and celebrating the people who pour their hearts into every glass.”
Running from 4pm until late evening, festival attendees will have the opportunity to taste different beer styles and flavours, including special festival beers, get the festival’s reusable tasting cup, meet and speak to brewers, devour street food and enjoy four live concerts.
Participating in the festival will be Crossline Brewing, the youngest Cypriot brewery which only opened this year and makes small-batch, hop-based beers, available in cans. CYCRAFT Breweries is a nomadic brewery producing fresh unpasteurised beer for the Cypriot craft beer market since 2021. Humor Beer is one of the first Cypriot microbreweries, launched in 2017. Golem Brewhouse was launched by a Czech couple in 2021. Golem’s core beers are Czech-style Pilsner, Stout, and IPA which are available alongside seasonal beers. Octopus Beer brings beers that contain ingredients iconic to Cyprus such as watermelon, cacti, coffee, and tomatoes.
Pivo Microbrewery, Nicosia’s first independent microbrewery, was established in 2015 by three brothers and their cousin. Their beers were awarded at beer competitions in Belgium, the Czech Republic and Hungary, three of them with golden medals. Finally, Radical Way Brewing is a nomadic brewery from Nicosia established in 2019 by a group of close friends. Craft beer quickly became their means of expression. By fusing art and science, Radical Way brings together experience, tastes, and inspirations.
FOAM Festival
First festival of Cypriot microbreweries. September 29-30. Nicosia Municipal Gardens, Nicosia. 4pm-11pm. Tickets available for anyone of legal drinking age (17+). [email protected]