Kyrenia indoor market to be reopened ‘under the management of women’

Kyrenia’s indoor market, known as the ‘Bandabulya’, is set to be reopened “under the management of women”.

The town’s council entered an agreement with two female associations, the Kyrenia working women’s cooperative and the Entrepreneurial women development cooperative, for the Bandabulya to be opened under their management.

The move received unanimous support from the town’s councillors and was announced in a social media post by mayor Murat Senkul.

Senkul said “we are sure that we will restore the Bandabulya together and bring it back [into service] under the management of women. We completed today’s work with the peace of mind of fulfilling another promise we made during the election campaign”.

