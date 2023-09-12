September 12, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

North to build thousands of social houses

By Tom Cleaver01
social housing
File photo: Social housing in Kyrenia

The north’s ‘prime minister’ Unal Ustel has announced plans to build thousands of social houses with the aim of allowing young Turkish Cypriots to move into them.

Ustel said the projects to build the houses will begin in 2024, and that legislative work on the subject is being prepared.

He added that part of the funds for the projects will come from taxes earned from property sales to third country nationals.

Under the current plans, 1,500 houses will be built in Yerolakkos, 1,200 in Morphou, 1,000 in Mandres, 900 in Trikomo, 350 in Vatili, 120 in Palaikythro, 100 in Vathylakas, 80 in Komi Kebir, 50 each in Prasteio and Katokopia, and 30 in Kalopsida.

Related Posts

First festival celebrating Cyprus’ microbreweries

Eleni Philippou

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter

Private security to guard Chlorakas St Nicolas complex

Tom Cleaver

Ongun Talat: Ertugruloglu’s failures led to Greek Cypriots entering EU alone

Tom Cleaver

Paphos man arrested for burglary

Tom Cleaver

Two Paphos men arrested for stealing copper pipes, third man on the run

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign