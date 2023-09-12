September 12, 2023

One billion euro to be spent for climate neutrality

Key Cypriot municipalities aim spend one billion euros on over 300 projects to achieve climate neutrality by 2030, they said on Tuesday.

The mayors of Limassol, Strovolos, Aradippou briefed the deputy minister to the president on their joint efforts, with Limassol mayor Nicos Nicolaides hailing it as a “very significant, historic development”. Paphos municipality is also part of the group.

The municipalities joined their efforts to secure the funding, arguing that transforming the key sectors of energy, buildings, transportation, the circular economy and sea management are the focus of the overall push towards climate neutrality.

Nicolaides emphasised that the public’s involvement is crucial, stating that a properly informed society will accept the significant changes that must be made.

“We are talking about great strides forward, a transformation of local communities for the better,” he added.

Asked for specifics, the Limassol mayor said that their goals will be achieved by upgrading electric mobility, promoting sustainable urban mobility plans, creating parks, planting more trees, building energy efficiency, and adjusting the shipping sector.

He emphasised that the digital transformation has a key role to play, too, and will be present across all sectors.

The four municipalities are hoping that if their projects get the green light they will achieve climate neutrality by 2030 – as part of the European programme for 100 climate neutral and smart cities in the EU.

Nicolaides said that they are ready to submit the plans to the relevant authorities of the European Commission.

“We are not alone in this effort, we are supported by the government,” the mayor said.

He added that over the past year there has been crucial coordination between the country’s top universities and research institutions into how the projects can achieve climate neutrality.

