September 12, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Storm damages businesses in Paphos

By Tom Cleaver054
paphos weather

Storms on Monday damaged businesses on the Paphos seafront, despite only lasting for a short time.

Angelos Onisiforou, chairman of the Paphos recreation centres’ owners’ association, said several shop owners on the seafront reported suffering damage. They said the storm damaged awnings and umbrellas as well as tables and chairs.

“We were all unprepared for something like this”, he said, urging his colleagues to close their umbrellas when closing their businesses at night.

Meanwhile, crews began removing the damaged items from the affected businesses.

