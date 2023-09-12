September 12, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Three appear in court for starting fire

By Nick Theodoulou03
File photo

Three suspects accused of starting a fire by reckless behaviour appeared before Larnaca district court on Tuesday, with a 29 and 51-year-old pleading not guilty but a 38-year-old pleading guilty.

All three were released on €5,000 bail, pending further court appearances.

The charges were brought against them after they were identified as being the suspects who inadvertently started a fire in Tochni on May 17.

It is understood that they were carrying out fencing works in a field when a spark from an electrical tool started the fire.

A large area with trees and wild vegetation was burned.

The police filed the case before Larnaca district court on May 22, with charges based on the violation of the law for the prevention of fires in rural areas.

The court set the next court appearance for February 20 for the 38-year-old who admitted to the charges, and the commencement of the trial for the two who did not admit guilt.

Related Posts

Discussions ongoing over Pyla road says President

Nick Theodoulou

Golden passports trial referred to criminal court

Elias Hazou

One billion euro to be spent for climate neutrality

Nick Theodoulou

Heavy rainfall pushes September levels up to 150% of usual

Jonathan Shkurko

Government plans halt to penalty for early retirement

Nikolaos Prakas

Plan in place to deal with increased fires, climate change

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign