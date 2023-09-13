September 13, 2023

Cypriots awarded for helping fight Greek fires

A firefighter is congratulated by Justice Minister Anna Procopiou

Members of the Cypriot missions who went to Greece to help fight fires there were on Wednesday awarded “for their zeal and professionalism”.

The group, which comprised members of the fire service, civil defence and ambulance service, received honourary diplomas during a ceremony held at the health ministry.

Health Minister Popi Kanari said that the decision to send a national team proved that the state mechanism worked immediately and effectively, and that there is operational readiness when it comes to both human resources and equipment.

“You responded immediately to the call of the state, indisputably proving that you have professionalism and ethical values,” she said.

She added that the effort made by all those involved makes the public feel very safe and proud.

Justice Minister Anna Procopiou also expressed pride in the Cypriot mission’s contribution.

“You were present from the first moment and bravely threw yourselves into battle against the fiery nightmare,” she said.

Despite the difficulties, the Cypriot mission’s efforts were acknowledged both by the Greek authorities and mass media, she added.

“The operational readiness and the high professional level you demonstrated in the critical moments fills us with satisfaction,” Procopiou said.

