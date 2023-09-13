September 13, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Foreign minister attends Med9 Summit in Malta

By Jonathan Shkurko00
Foreign minister Constantinos Kombos
Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos arrived in Malta on Tuesday evening to take part in the Med9 summit, which is set to officially begin on Wednesday.

The Med9 is a group of nine EU member states that border the Mediterranean Sea. The Med9 summits provide a platform for high-level discussions and collaboration on various issues of common interest, particularly focusing on regional stability, economic development, migration, and energy security in the Mediterranean region.

Kombos on Tuesday attended a working dinner hosted by the Maltese Foreign Minister Ian Borg.

On Wednesday, the foreign ministers will engage in day-long discussions, with the primary theme revolving around the EU’s relations with countries in the Southern Neighborhood, namely Algeria, Egypt, Israel, Jordan, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Palestine, Syria and Tunisia.

Discussions are expected to focus on topics related to stability and peace in the Mediterranean, sustainable economic development, migration, and energy issues.

Ministers will also exchange views on the revision of the Multiannual Financial Framework and discuss the future structure and broader objectives of the Med9 group of nations.

This year’s summit in Malta follows a series of previous meetings, reflecting the continued commitment of these nations to engage in cooperative efforts to address pressing regional and EU-wide concerns.

Kombos is set to return to Cyprus on Wednesday evening.

