September 13, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Further 118 migrants arrive in Famagusta

By Nikolaos Prakas0167
ΜΕΤΑΝΑΣΤΕΣ ΚΕΝΤΡΟ ΥΠΟΔΟΧΗΣ ΠΟΥΡΝΑΡΑ
File photo: The Pournara migrant reception centre on the outskirts of Nicosia

A total of 118 migrants arrived in Ayia Napa on Wednesday morning, the police said, after which they were taken to safety at the Pournara reception centre in Kokkinotrimithia.

According to the reports, the boat was found around 4:40am, and as police determined that it was overloaded, officers went out and brought the people to safety at the Ayia Napa marina.

A total of 83 men, nine women, eleven children, and another 15 unaccompanied minors were found on board.

All the people, determined to be from Syria, were taken for processing to determine their identities.

 

Related Posts

