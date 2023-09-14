Crypto Bear Market Persists: VC Spectra (SPCT) and Optimism (OP) remain bullish

Optimism crypto was one of the assets that suffered losses following the August 17 market crash. However, it has since recovered its losses amidst a still bearish market. Despite its gains, Optimism (OP) is no competition for newcomer VC Spectra (SPCT), which survived the crash with excellent public presale performance.

VC Spectra (SPCT) wowed investors when it raised $2.4 in its private/seed sale. As it continues gaining momentum over Optimism (OP), one cannot help but consider it the best cryptocurrency to buy today. Let’s see why is that.

VC Spectra (SPCT) leaves its rivals in the dust

VC Spectra (SPCT) has exhibited superior performance compared to Optimism (OP) despite the latter’s notable period of positive market sentiment.

The innovative decentralized hedge fund is unfazed by the current bearish crypto outlook. Furthermore, VC Spectra (SPCT) focuses on promising startups within the blockchain and fintech sectors, making it also a great crypto for beginners. In addition, VC Spectra (SPCT) leverages highly efficient trading technologies fueled by AI to enhance gains while mitigating risks.

Moreover, special privileges are enjoyed by VC Spectra’s (SPCT) token holders, such as pre-ICO discounts and voting rights, making it one of the best cryptos to invest in today.

In addition, SPCT, VC Spectra’s native token, is BRC-20 compliant. SPCT token holders get provisions for asset administration, exchange services, and decentralized trading.

With the last two public presale stages delivering exceptional performance, VC Spectra (SPCT) is in Stage 3 at $0.025. The surge from Stage 1’s initial price of $0.008 marks a 212.% increase and a 127.27% gain from Stage 2’s value of $0.011.

In Stage 4, VC Spectra’s (SPCT) price will be $0.033, reflecting a 32% gain. When VC Spectra (SPCT) launches on public platforms after presale, the price is anticipated at $0.08, reflecting a 220% increase from $0.025. Furthermore, VC Spectra (SPCT) is offering a supplementary 10% bonus on every deposit.

Optimism Whales push the OP price upwards

The increasing number of OP token holders and Ripple’s win over the SEC on July 13 have contributed to a price surge. Moreover, OP holders grew from 723,560 to 831,000 over the month of June.

More recently, Optimism coin (OP) started the month of August trading above $1.50, but the price dropped to $1.29 following the August 17 market crash. However, Optimism (OP) resurged and traded above $1.50 from August 21.

An August 21 report shows Optimism (OP) whale and shark addresses extending renewed interest over the token. Reports further show that the whale and shark holdings accounted for 69.6% of Optimism’s total market share.

Among the most notable addresses was 0x011, from Amber Group, who bought 3.73 million OP valued at $5.71 million from Binance. As a result, from August 21 to 23, 2023, the Optimism coin (OP) increased by 5.19% to $1.54 from $1.46.

However, by September 12, OP had shredded a portion of its gains, trading at $1.33. Despite this decline, analysts are bullish on Optimism (OP) and expect it to trade between $1.60 and $2.80 by the end of 2023. They cite increased interest in the Optimism token, which could push the price up.

