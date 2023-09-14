September 14, 2023

More traditional festivals

By Eleni Philippou064
September is brimming with festivals, and villages and rural associations around the island are proudly presenting local celebrations.

In Orounta, O Horos tis Gourounias will take place on Friday and it will be an evening of Cypriot food, music and dancing. Three local musicians will take the stage to entertain festivalgoers while delicious meals are served. Tickets cost €13 which includes food and one drink, €7 for children under 12 years old while entrance is free for young ones under five. Set to take place at the Youth Centre, the event will kick off at 8pm and those wanting to wine and dine are to make reservations.

Then on September 24, Lofou will host the 33rd Palouze Festival at the Elementary School Yard from 3.30pm onwards. A rich traditional music programme is being planned that will include folk dances. Besides palouze stands and tastings, the festival will also feature an exhibition on grapes, a children’s corner and traditional grape-stomping.

Towards the end of the month, the 3rd Pancyprian Honey Festival will take place at the Old Port square of Limassol. The festival will span three days, from September 29 to October 1 and will feature kiosks where visitors can taste and purchase honey products (bee pollen, propolis, beeswax and more) and cosmetics made from bee products. Storytelling, face painting, an exhibition, a photo corner and much more will entertain visitors and raise awareness about the many benefits of honey.

 

O Horos tis Gourounias

Food feast with live music. September 15. Orounta. 8pm. €13 with food and 1 drink. Reservations at 99-760907, 99-085043

33rd Palouze Festival

All-day traditional festival. September 24. Lofou village, Limassol. 3.30pm. Free

3rd Pancyprian Honey Festival

3-day festival with activities. September 29 – October 1. Old port square, Limassol. Friday: 4pm-11pm. Weekend: 10am-11pm. www.cybeeas.org

