September 14, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Newly-formed Akamas municipality ‘off to promising start’

By Jonathan Shkurko096
comment les the rezoning of nature areas such as on the akamas peninsula all reflect the corruption of government officials

Akamas’ newly formed municipality, which includes the existing Peyia municipality and six other communities, is off to a promising start, Peyia community leader Marinos Lambrou said on Thursday, expressing confidence that any minor issues arising during the merger process would be successfully overcome, while also appealing for support from the government and the relevant ministry.

The new municipality encompasses a significant portion of the Akamas National Forest Park, in addition to Peyia municipality. The included communities are Kissonerga, Akoursos, Kathikas, Pano Arodes, Kato Arodes, and Ineia.

Regarding the progress of local government reform, Lambrou told the Cyprus News Agency that “everything is proceeding smoothly.”

“Collaborative meetings with community leaders have been productive, and all necessary data for future administrative divisions have been meticulously recorded,” he said, underlining the importance of ensuring that the new municipality can operate smoothly from day one.

Lambrou also added that further meetings will be needed for the recruitment of new personnel to ensure the efficient operation of the district. He urged the government to provide financial incentives to municipalities and issue permits for the hiring of new employees in anticipation of the transition of services to the new district organisation, expected within a year.

Furthermore, he stressed the importance of increased involvement from the interior ministry, warning that without it, serious issues could arise.

“There are numerous responsibilities to deal with, including waste management, sewage, water supply, as well as urban planning and construction permits,” Lambrou said.

Related Posts

Ioannou calls on EU to give more aid to thirds countries to curb migration

Jonathan Shkurko

Military exercise with Italy, France, and Greece to focus on civilian evacuation

Jonathan Shkurko

Prosecution set to call 96 witnesses against ‘little hacker’ in murder case

Nick Theodoulou

Paphos man arrested for cannabis possession

Tom Cleaver

Customs intercept narcotics hidden in cereal boxes

Tom Cleaver

Restaurant review: Oasis Lounge Bar/Bistro, Peyia

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign