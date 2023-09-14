September 14, 2023

Paphos man arrested for cannabis possession

A 42-year-old from Paphos has been arrested after being found in possession of cannabis during a traffic stop on Wednesday.

The man was charged in writing for his crime and released to be summonsed to court later. While at the police station, he refused to submit to a drugs test.

Police are continuing their investigation.

