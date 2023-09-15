September 15, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Firefighters to battle fire near Pissouri overnight (Updated)

By Gina Agapiou00
Firefighting forces will operate throughout the night in an effort to contain the fire that broke out between Plataniskias and Pissouri, fire service spokesman Andreas Kettis said on Friday evening.

According to Kettis, the fire is located in a difficult to access area.

Fire fighters protected properties in the area, the spokesman said, without clarifying if this concerned houses or other types of structures.

He said the service was notified around 5.15pm and responded with seven engines from the Limassol and Paphos stations, one from the British bases and ten vehicles form the forestry department as well as forces from the civil defence.

Five aircraft were also participating in the efforts.

Kettis said ground forces will remain on site overnight. Early in the morning the two chartered firefighting helicopters will be activated for fire assessment and appropriate drops, he added.

 

