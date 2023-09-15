September 15, 2023

Deputy shipping minister met with IMO directors

shipping minister
Deputy Minister of Shipping Marina Hadjimanoli

Deputy Minister of Shipping, Marina Hadjimanoli met with Secretary General of the IMO Kitack Lim and newly elected General Secretary Arsenio Dominguez.

In a press release on Friday it was announced that the meeting took place on Wednesday in London. Hadjimanoli was accompanied by Director General of the Deputy Ministry Stelios Chimonas and High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and Permanent Representative of the Republic to the IMO Andreas Kakouris.

During the meetings Hadjimanoli noted the Republic’s appreciation for the work of the IMO towards the regulation of international shipping, and for supporting Cyprus playing a leading role in the organisation. She emphasised that Cyprus supports all initiatives that strengthen this role and is proud to be an active member of the organization’s council.

The deputy minister underlined the excellent cooperation of all the representatives and congratulated Lim for the work he has done in the last eight years.

Hadjimanoli also congratulated Dominguez on his election and confirmed the commitment of the Republic towards strengthening cooperation with the aim of achieving the IMO’s the goals.

Finally, the deputy minister thanked Lim and Dominguez, for accepting her invitation to attend the Maritime Cyprus 2023 Conference, to be held in October in Limassol and pointed out that it is a great honor for Cyprus.

 

