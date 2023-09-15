September 15, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fire breaks out in second floor apartment in Nicosia

By Gina Agapiou
A fire broke out in a second floor apartment in the old town of Nicosia, the fire service said late on Friday.

Five fire engines rushed to the scene, including a telescopic boom crane, according to fire service spokesman Andreas Kettis.

He said the fire has fully developed in his post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

No information was immediately released regarding any residents inside the premise.

