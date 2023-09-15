September 15, 2023

Tottenham and NFL extend partnership through 2029-30 season

FILE PHOTO: A view of British and United Stages flags before an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The home of Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur will host a minimum of two National Football League games a year through the 2029-2030 season as part of an expanded partnership announced by the two sides on Thursday.

The agreement extends by two seasons a partnership that was due to run until 2028. Tottenham first hosted NFL fixtures in October 2019, a year later than planned due to delays with the stadium’s construction.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the only stadium purpose-built for NFL games outside of the United States, has already hosted 12 of the league’s 32 teams and will be given official status as the “Home of the NFL in the UK.”

“Growing the game globally is a major strategic priority for the league,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a joint news release.

“Our commitment to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will allow us to continue to bring extraordinary NFL experiences to fans in London, while creating a positive social and economic impact on the local community.”

The Buffalo Bills will play the Jacksonville Jaguars in the stadium on Oct. 8 followed a week later by a clash between the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans.

“Our partnership with the NFL has been integral to our wider vision for the stadium and delivering a sports and entertainment destination in London,” said Tottenham Chairman Daniel Levy.

“Creating additional recurring sources of revenue to reinvest in our football activities is a key part of the Club’s financial model.”

